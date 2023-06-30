Naomi Campbell Shares Major Life Update

Supermodel Naomi Campbell announced on Instagram Thursday the birth of her second child.

Campbell, 53, posted a photograph of herself cradling the newborn with her other child holding the baby’s hand. Her image does not show any faces, keeping in line with Campbell’s long-time commitment to maintaining privacy in her personal life.

“My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence,” she wrote in her caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Naomi Campbell (@naomi)

She provided her 15.2 million followers with more details about her baby in the caption.

“A True Gift from God 🙏🏾, blessed ! Welcome Babyboy. 💙🍼✨ #mumoftwo ❤️💙” she said.

“It’s never too late to become a mother 🙏🏾 📸 @candytman stylist @rodneyburns,” Campbell wrote.

The world-famous supermodel didn’t specify whether she carried the baby or used a surrogate. She also withheld the name of her newborn son and the child’s father.

Campbell first became a mother in 2021 at the age of 50 and said “she’s my child,” at the time, which led most people to believe she naturally conceived the baby

The baby’s introduction garnered a lot of attention online. A slew of celebrities rushed to the comments section on Campbell’s Instagram post , to congratulate her on her new bundle of joy.

Donatella Versace shared in Campbell’ joy by writing, “✨✨ Congratulations Omi!! ✨✨”

Kelly Rowland commented by writing, “NAOMI!!! Congratulations!!” (RELATED: Whitney Cummings Reveals Her Pregnancy)

Andy Cohen put his own spin on this exciting news by saying, “And then there were TWO! A boyfriend for Lucy! I’m so happy for you!”

World-renowned fashion designer Marc Jacobs commented on Campbell’s post by writing, “Oh my! Already? I can’t believe a second blessing. How amazing!!”