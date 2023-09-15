REPORT: 65-Year-Old Woman Dies After Being Ejected From Golf Cart

A 65-year-old Florida woman died Tuesday when she was ejected from a golf cart after it crashed into another vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

This tragic incident occurred around 11:50 a.m. in Marion County. The golf cart operator drove through a stop sign into the path of a pickup truck that was pulling an enclosed trailer. The golf cart then struck the right side of the truck, according to a crash report and police statements cited by Click Orlando.

The force of the collision ejected the 65-year-old from her vehicle onto the road where the pickup truck’s trailer struck her, according to the outlet. (RELATED: REPORT: Three 15-Year-Olds Die After Crash Car Into House)

She was taken to HCA Florida Oscala Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, according to the Oscala Star-Banner. The same outlet reported that the Marion County Fire Rescue team was dispatched at 11:48 a.m., arrived at the scene at 11:51 a.m. and called in a trauma code at 11:54 a.m.

The driver of the pickup truck was a 39-year-old Floridian man who emerged from the encounter without any physical injuries, the outlet noted. Tuesday’s incident marks the third traffic related death in less than a week in the county, per the Star-Banner.

Florida Highway Patrol Sergeant Mark Weber remarked to the Oscala Gazette that the crash could have been avoided if the 65-year-old had heeded the stop sign and that the truck driver was free of fault. Sergeant Weber declared that “complacency” had killed the woman.

“Jesus, this crash happened 50 feet from her driveway,” he added, per the Gazette. He also emphasized that the 39-year-old truck driver “did absolutely nothing wrong, he even provided a voluntary blood draw to clear him,” the outlet reported.