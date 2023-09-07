REPORT: Three 15-Year-Olds Die After Crash Car Into House

Three 15-year-old boys died in a car accident after crashing the vehicle into a vacant house on Wednesday morning in University City, Missouri, according to KMOV 4.

Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) explained in a crash report that the three boys, Deion Robinson, Johnnie Ursery, and Demetrius Ingram, took the car from one of their parents early on Wednesday, losing control over the vehicle, which then crashed into a home located near Groby Road, according to KMOV 4.

The report stated that the car was driving too fast for the boy to take a left in time and, inevitably, traveled off the right side of the road, hitting the vacant house. (RELATED: Seven Kids Aged 9 To 14 Arrested For Stealing Car In Florida, Leading Cops On Chase: Report)

All three children sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced dead, the outlet noted.

Three 15-year-olds die when car slams into vacant home in Missouri https://t.co/wbVarFV2l1 — PennLive.com (@PennLive) September 7, 2023

The three boys were students at Ladue Horton Watkins High where a memorial was held the same day, KMOV 4 reported.

“I’ve gone to school with them basically my whole life, I’ve gone to school with them, we rode the bus together, actually did have class with one of them, they sat behind me,” a friend of one of the boys, Nylah Saffold, said, the outlet noted. “It was different not seeing them there today.”

The school district also released a statement following the tragic incident.

“It is with profound sadness that we learned of the news that three of our high school students were involved in a fatal automobile accident this morning. While many details surrounding this heartbreaking incident remain unclear, we hold the families of our students in our thoughts,” the statement read.

“In response to this tragedy, grief counselors and our district crisis intervention team are in place to support our students and staff today and throughout the coming week, as the well-being of our students and staff remains our highest priority.”