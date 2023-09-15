Hurricane Margot Downgraded As Another Storm Ramps Up Energy For Coming Weeks

Hurricane Margot was downgraded Thursday night into Friday morning, becoming a Tropical Storm as she sails over the Atlantic Ocean.

Margot dropped to roughly 70 mph in maximum sustained wind speeds by Friday morning GMT (British time), and was moving at just 3 mph in an east-southeast direction, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). While being downgraded might suggest Margot is done, she could easily revamp herself into a full-on hurricane if the right conditions present themselves.

Satellite imagery shared on social media by CIRA Research on Thursday afternoon shows Margot churning in the Atlantic, continuing to pick up moisture.

Hurricane Margot continues to spin the in middle of the northern Atlantic Ocean. pic.twitter.com/UtZqXItfqp — CIRA (@CIRA_CSU) September 14, 2023

As Hurricane Lee surges towards New England and Atlantic Canada on Friday morning, Margot's trajectory remains largely unknown. And these two aren't the only significant storms hanging around right now. Further down south, in the same region where Hurricane Lee was born, another tropical depression is ramping up speed.

At the time of writing, the depression has a 90% chance of turning into a cyclone in the coming 48 hours. If this happens, the system will be named Tropical Storm Nigel, according to AccuWeather. Showers and thunderstorms have already been recorded from the system, which is moving in a west-northwestward direction.