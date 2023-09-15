New Yorker Delivers Impassioned Rant On-Air About Dems’ Response To Migrant Crisis

A New Yorker delivered an on-air rant Friday about Democrats’ response to the city’s migrant crisis.

Angry residents drowned out an immigration press conference held by New York Democrats, with protesters shouting slogans like “Close the border!” and “You don’t belong here” in response to the crisis.

“Can’t let them crash the budget. Five percent is already cut,” he said on Fox News in reference to the city’s strained budget. “We can’t afford to pay three-400,000 dollars for people, everything for free … I have kids. I have to spend hundreds of dollars to get their school supplies. They’re [migrants] coming here not vaccinated. We just had a COVID crisis, they shut our businesses down. They fired teachers, the fire department for not getting vaccinated.”

WATCH:

“This is up to us. This is up to each and every one of us to stand up. Nobody’s coming here for us. We’re here for ourselves,” he passionately said. “If we don’t get up and fight for our city, nobody’s coming for us! They’re coming to destroy it. The reason why they’re here is to steal our votes. They’re stealing our votes, our kids’ future, my birthright. Our United States’ great city that I refuse to leave. You understand? Nobody’s coming for us. These elected officials aren’t even elected, they’re using absentee ballots, they’re being selected!” (RELATED: Angry New Yorkers Drown Out Jerry Nadler During Chaotic Immigration Presser)

A reporter asked the resident to respond to comments by Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other Democrats in attendance.

“They will never be allowed to walk down the streets again,” he responded. “They have destroyed our city. And New York especially! Queens has woken up!”

New York City has taken in an estimated 100,000 migrants in the past year, leaving the city to be financially overwhelmed. The burdening cost of the migrant crisis led the city to cut the budget for the New York Police Department (NYPD) and the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) to allocate more funds to provide shelter and resources for the migrants.

The city has spent about $1.5 billion in the last fiscal year to pay for the migrant crisis, according to Politico. The city has built shelters intended to house thousands of migrants, and many public places have been converted into shelters.

Democratic New York Mayor Eric Adams warned the crisis will “destroy” the city, and criticized President Joe Biden’s administration for not doing enough to tackle the crisis grappling the U.S.

The migrants have entered New York City and Chicago in mass numbers as part of Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s busing policy, in which the migrants coming across the U.S.-Mexico border are bused to sanctuary cities.