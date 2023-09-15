‘I Was In Bed For Three Years’: Sia Reveals Her Battle With Severe Depression

Famous singer Sia went through a deep struggle with depression following her divorce, according to her recent interview on “The Zane Lowe Show.”

The Grammy award-winning artist is preparing to release her first album since 2016, “Reasonable Woman,” and explained to fans that the delay was caused by a dark time in her personal life, according to the Thursday podcast episode.

“I got divorced and that really threw me for a loop,” she said. “That was such a dark time that I was in bed for three years, really, really severely depressed. And so I couldn’t really do anything for that period of time.”

Sia and filmmaker Erik Anders Lang divorced after two years of marriage, and she explained was unable to get into her groove while readjusting to the big changes in her life.

“Well, actually, the truth is that I had just been, every now and again, writing a song here or there for the last six, seven years,” she told Lowe.

Sia spoke candidly of her mental health issues and revealed she slowly began to put her focus back into her music, noting that she started by recording “just little bits and pieces here and there.”

She pieced the music together, but relied on her team to let her know when she had crafted enough to put a solid album together.

“And then, finally, it just turned out we had enough songs to make an album, enough good ones,” she said. (RELATED: ‘I Really Was Kind Of Alone’: Jennifer Aniston Gets Candid About Her Relationship Struggles)

“So I just rely on my management to tell me when we’ve got enough good ones because I don’t really … I can tell when I think one is particularly good, I think I can tell, but they tell me when we’ve got 11 or 12 or 13 enough good ones, real good ones,” Sia revealed to Lowe.

Sia, 47, found love again and married Dan Bernad in Portofino, Italy, in May, People reported at the time.

“Reasonable Woman” is set for release in spring 2024. Sia dropped a hot new single from the album, entitled “Gimme Love,” on Wednesday.