‘I Really Was Kind Of Alone’: Jennifer Aniston Gets Candid About Her Relationship Struggles

Jennifer Aniston admitted to having a difficult time with relationships during a recent interview, and added that her parents’ marriage affected her.

The famous “Friends” actress explained that she grew up watching the tumultuous relationship between her mother and father, and found it difficult to have faith in relationships altogether.

“I don’t know. My parents, watching my family’s relationship, didn’t make me kind of go, ‘Oh, I can’t wait to do that,'” Aniston told The Wall Street Journal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

She went on to explain that observing the dynamics in her parent’s marriage made her feel isolated and left a negative impression on her.

“It was always a little bit difficult for me in relationships, I think, because I really was kind of alone,” Aniston told the WSJ.

Through her adult years, Aniston said she came to realize the impact of her childhood experiences, and how she viewed relationships altogether.

“I didn’t like the idea of sacrificing who you were or what you needed, so I didn’t really know how to do that. So it was almost easier to just be kind of solo,” she said.

“So I didn’t have any real training in that give-and-take,” Aniston told the outlet. (RELATED: Hollywood Star Suzanne Somers Reveals The Secret To Keeping Marital Spark Alive At 76)

Aniston has since lost both of her parents, and continues to work on improving herself and looking toward the future, but admits that she found this aspect of relationships to be a challenge during her marriage to Justin Theroux, as well as to Brad Pitt.

“It’s just about not being afraid to say what you need and what you want. And it’s still a challenge for me in a relationship. I’m really good at every other job I have, and that’s sort of the one area that’s a little,” she said, as she let the sentence drop off.