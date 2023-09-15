Simon Ateba Slips In Highly Personal Question For KJP

Today News Africa White House correspondent Simon Ateba shouted a question to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre regarding her separation from longtime partner, Suzanne Malveaux.

Jean-Pierre confirmed her separation from the former CNN national correspondent in a Sept. interview with Vogue. She shares an adopted nine-year-old child with Malveaux named Soleil.

“Is your breakup affecting your job? Is your breakup affecting your job?” Ateba asked as Jean-Pierre exited the briefing room.

Ateba is currently suing Jean-Pierre and the Secret Service for deactivating his hard pass, which grants a reporter access to White House press conferences and events. Ateba alleges Jean-Pierre repeatedly ignored his briefing room questions and interview requests. He first received a hard pass in Feb. 2021 (RELATED: KJP Threatens To Abruptly End Briefing After Simon Ateba Interrupts Her)

The White House informed Ateba and other reporters in a May 5 letter it was restricting who could receive a hard pass. Ateba officially lost his hard pass on Aug. 1, according to the lawsuit.

A notable Ateba incident includes the time he shouted at Jean-Pierre after she refused to call on former Daily Caller White House correspondent Diana Glebova when she asked about the origins of COVID-19 during former White House senior medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci’s final briefing in November.

He also derailed a March 2023 briefing when the cast of “Ted Lasso” attended as guest speakers.