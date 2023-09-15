‘At The Mercy Of Mandates’: Drea De Matteo Reveals Why She Joined OnlyFans

Actress Drea de Matteo says she had no choice but to join OnlyFans as she couldn’t land acting jobs over her stance on the COVID vaccine, Fox Digital reported.

The 51-year-old “The Sopranos” star announced in August that she joined the adult-oriented platform. She even branded herself with “The SOPORNOS” in her bio, according to the Los Angeles Times. De Matteo offers exclusive content for a monthly subscription fee of $15.

“I know some people have said some nasty things about me having joined OnlyFans. But, you know, the way we see it in this house is mommy’s a warrior, not accepting defeat,” she told Fox Digital on Thursday.

The actress told the outlet that her decision stemmed from her inability to find work in the entertainment industry due to her stance on the COVID vaccine, which apparently resulted in her agent dropping her, Fox reported.

“Sopranos” star Drea de Matteo reveals that she made the career change to OnlyFans after being denied roles because she refused Hollywood’s vaccine mandatehttps://t.co/AlwnhGcMpK — OutKick (@Outkick) September 16, 2023

“My kids have always been my No. 1 focus. Had I known that I could work out of my closet my whole life, I never would have [believed]. … I know that might sound crazy and might sound somewhat lazy, but I am a very big supporter of stay-at-home moms and women who really love to raise their children. I balanced it all, and I’ve done it all,” she added. (RELATED: Famous Actor From ‘The Sopranos,’ Robert ‘Bob’ LuPone, Dead At Age 76)

“But I’m 51. I didn’t know this was going to have to be a change of life, you know, all of a sudden that during a time I’m supposed to be relaxing a little bit, that I would have to switch careers and figure new things out because my own industry thinks I’m, you know, a savage,” she told the outlet.

“I guess you could say I was a bad girl because I did not follow the rules a couple of years ago. So, I don’t want to be at the mercy of mandates or strike or anything like that ever again,” she added, the outlet reported.