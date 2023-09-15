‘Get Your Fifth Booster, Bum!’: Aaron Rodgers Mocks Keith Olbermann After Injury Taunt

Contradictive hilarity — that’s what I’m labeling this as.

Aaron Rodgers took part in his first live interview since suffering a torn Achilles tendon on “Monday Night Football” against the Buffalo Bills, and the message was clear: QB8 will be back.

The New York Jets superstar quarterback even went as far to say “anything is possible” in regards to the potential of returning this season. Rodgers’ comments come just two days after he underwent surgery for what was originally believed to be a season-ending injury.

But the 39-year-old also got on some other topics Friday while speaking on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

When Rodgers went down with his Achilles injury Monday night, former ESPN and MSNBC anchor Keith Olbermann took to social media to strangely connect the quarterback’s injury to his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Because, of course, he did.

“Another #SuddenLisfranc due to failure to vaccinate,” posted Olbermann on Twitter with six needle emojis included.

This is what sparked up Rodgers to respond with, “Get your fifth booster, Keith,” following that up by calling Olbermann a “bum,” which sent McAfee into a whirlpool of laughter.

WATCH:

Okay, this is cute and all, Keith Olbermann is a complete nut, I think we’re all in agreement there.

But what I want to know is why doesn’t Aaron Rodgers want to talk about the owners of the New York Jets (his bosses), Woody Johnson and Christopher Johnson, and how they’re heirs to Johnson & Johnson. You know, the same company that produced COVID-19 vaccines that are now giving people blood clots. Why do we not want to talk about that? Is it because that’s who’s signing the check and making his Big Apple dreams come true? (RELATED: Vikings Or Eagles? Ravens Or Bengals? Dolphins Or Patriots? Andrew Powell Makes His NFL Week 2 Picks)

I’m just sayin’, man. That whole thing doesn’t sit right with me. But screw Keith Olbermann though.