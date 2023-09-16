Mark Levin’s ‘The Democrat Party Hates America’ Tops Amazon’s Best-Seller List

Television host Mark Levin’s new book has topped the Amazon best-seller list, according to the website on Saturday.

Levin is an attorney and the host of “The Mark Levin Show,” a syndicated radio show, “Life, Liberty, and Levin” on Fox News as well as editor-in-chief of The Conservative Review. His book “The Democrat Party Party Hates America,” published by Threshold Editions, has topped the Amazon list of Best Sellers in Books, according to the website’s rankings on Saturday. (RELATED: Mark Levin Says Trump’s Fulton County Indictment Is ‘A Perfect Case For Grand Jury Abuse’)

The book, which is scheduled for release on Sept. 19, argues that the Democratic Party is “the entity through which Marxism has installed its philosophy and its new revolution,” according to a summary on Amazon. The book also issues a call to action for voters to target the party in all domains of American life.

The book beat Walter Isaacson’s “Elon Musk” as well as Oprah Winfrey and Arthur C. Brooks’ “Build The Life You Want: The Art and Science of Getting Happier” to claim the top spot.

By contrast, Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver, which won the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction, was ranked 32 on the list.

And it begins! Thank YOU! The Democrat Party Hates America is #1 on https://t.co/y3SPOIVMWl!https://t.co/Cjy8SbB7kv pic.twitter.com/vy8yXkbLg4 — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) September 16, 2023

“Every legal, legitimate, and appropriate tool and method must be employed in the short- and long-run to defeat the Democrat Party. The Democrat Party must be resoundingly conquered in the next election and several elections thereafter, or it will become extremely difficult to undo the damage it is unleashing at breakneck pace,” Levin writes.

“This book is probably the most extensive exposure of the Democrat Party, certainly in modern history. It is a brutal takedown of the Democratic Party,” Levin told the Washington Examiner. “I thought it was time to bring it to the steps of the Democratic Party that we have been suffering as a result of this party from pro-slavery to now pro-Marxism, and we will continue to suffer as they destroy individualism, colorblindness, our economic system, our borders, law enforcement.”

President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats have often been accused of harboring Marxist sympathies by Republicans. Some members of Democratic caucuses, such as Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, openly describe themselves as “democratic socialists.”

