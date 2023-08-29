Mark Levin Says Trump’s Fulton County Indictment Is ‘A Perfect Case For Grand Jury Abuse’

Fox News host Mark Levin called the handling of the indictment of former President Donald Trump in Fulton County, Georgia, “a perfect case” of “grand jury abuse,” citing the leak of a document.

Trump turned himself in at the Fulton County jail to be booked after a grand jury handed down indictments the night of Aug. 14, charging Trump and other associates, including former Republican Mayor Rudy Giuliani of New York City and attorneys Jenna Ellis, John Eastman and Sidney Powell. A document listing charges against Trump was posted on the website of the Fulton County courts the afternoon of Aug. 14 before being deleted. (RELATED: Dershowitz Says Fani Willis Wants ‘A Quick Conviction With A Biased Jury’)

WATCH:



“In Georgia, when they posted the grand jury indictment, before the grand jury came to the courthouse, before they met, before they voted — and in Georgia you don’t have to use a grand jury, but when you do, you have to use it properly — that’s a perfect case for grand jury abuse,” Levin told Bret Baier, who guest-hosted “America’s Newsroom.” “And since in Georgia, there are no secrecy rules as we know, it would be easy for defense counsel to find out what the hell took place in that grand jury.”

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis declined to discuss the leak during an Aug, 14 press conference after the indictment was released, then issued another explanation Aug. 15, claiming it was a trial run gone awry.

Emily Kohrs, the forewoman of a special grand jury convened by Willis that investigated the former president and his allies for their efforts to contest the 2020 presidential election’s result, gave multiple interviews on cable networks, including CNN and MSNBC, saying she anticipated indictments to result from the probe and expressing excitement at the possibility of confronting former President Trump.

Kohrs also said that Trump’s name was mentioned often during the special grand jury proceedings and told CNN host Kate Bolduan that “there are no major plot twists waiting for you,” according to Fox News.

Kohrs’ media tour drew criticism across the political spectrum, where some legal analysts noted her comments could make a successful prosecution of Trump difficult.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.