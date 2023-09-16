Plane Crashes In Brazil, Killing 14 People

A plane crash in Brazil’s northern Amazon state Saturday has claimed the lives of 14 individuals, CNN Brasil reported.

#WATCH : A plane crashed in Brazil’s northern Amazon state on Saturday leaving 14 dead. The accident took place in the Barcelos province, 400 km from the state capital. #Brazil #PlaneCrash #Accident #BracelosProvince #Breaking #Latest #AeroplaneCrash #latestupdates … pic.twitter.com/ANU6AAlYoC

Barcelos’ mayor Edson de Paula Rodrigues Mendes has confirmed the tragic incident involving a medium sized aircraft. Several Brazilian media sources claimed that there were United States citizens among the victims.

This tragic crash occurred just four months following another accident in the dense Amazonian forest. The earlier incident resulted in the loss of at least three lives, including a mother who had young children. (RELATED: Five Killed In North Myrtle Beach Plane Crash)

The ill-fated aircraft involved in the previous crash was a Cessna 206, which was transporting seven individuals along a route from Araracuara, located in Amazonas province, to San Jose del Guaviare, a city situated in Guaviare province. The aircraft found itself in a dire situation in the early hours of May 1, as it issued a Mayday alert due to engine failure.

This is breaking news and will updated as more information becomes available.