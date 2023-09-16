Russell Brand Denies ‘Very Serious Allegations’ Ahead Of Upcoming Show

Former actor turned popular progressive podcaster Russell Brand vehemently denied what he called “very serious accusations,” in a Friday afternoon video.

In the video, which received over two and a half million views on Twitter at the time of publication, Brand describes two “extremely disturbing” messages he received from mainstream media publications.

This is happening pic.twitter.com/N8zIKLbJN2 — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) September 15, 2023

The messages, which he claims came from a mainstream newspaper and a broadcast television outlet, list a “litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks” against him.

“Amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute,” the former actor and comedian claimed.

“These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies. As I’ve written about extensively in my books, I was very very promiscuous,” Brand professed. “Now during that time of promiscuity the relationships I had were absolutely always consensual.”

Brand’s post dropped Friday, the day before a potentially explosive Channel 4 exposé is set to air.

A special investigative report from British news outlet Channel 4’s Dispatches program will reportedly feature “shocking” news about a well-known celebrity, the Daily Mail reported. The Dispatches Special will air for an hour and a half at 9 p.m. British Summer Time Saturday, per the Daily Mail.

The program’s timing has led to speculation from the Daily Mail and others that Brand will be the subject. (RELATED: Russell Brand, Bill Maher Spar Over Whether Zelenskyy Is A ‘Hero’)

Channel 4’s star anchor Krishan Guru-Murthy hyped the special report tweeting “Something’s up” with a picture of the television listing before deleting the post, the Daily Mail reported.

He was apparently ordered to delete the post because of the “sensitive nature” of the upcoming report.

“I’m being transparent about it now,” Brand said about his past. “To see that transparency metastasized into something criminal, that I absolutely deny, makes me question: is there another agenda at play?” he asked.

Brand suggested the messages he received could be part of a coordinated attack on him. “We’ve seen coordinated media attacks before like with Joe Rogan when he dared to take a medicine that the mainstream media didn’t approve of and we saw a spate of headlines from media outlets across the world using the same language,” the “Get Him To The Greek” star claimed.