Soros-Funded Organization Is Fueling Joe Biden’s ‘TikTok Army’

An organization largely funded by left-wing billionaire George Soros’ philanthropic network is bankrolling a “Gen Z” group that works to advance Democratic priorities and President Joe Biden’s agenda on social media, the New York Post reported.

Accelerate Action, Inc. received over $5.5 million in 2021 and 2022 from the Open Society Foundations, a group founded by Soros and currently run by his son Alexander Soros, according to the Foundation’s website. That group gave, among other grants, $300,000 to “Gen Z for Change” a non-profit activist group that produces left-wing content uploaded onto social media websites such as TikTok and Instagram for voters to consume, according to its tax forms. (RELATED: ‘I Edge To You’: GOP Presidential Candidate Deluged With Sexual Comments During TikTok Stream)

The Open Society Foundations made up around two-thirds of Accelerate Action’s funding in 2020 and 2021, according to the New York Post. Moreover, Accelerate Action is the only nonprofit that has donated to Gen Z for Change, which would trace much of its funding back to the Open Society Foundations, according to the Post.

“[W]e’ve supported a variety of progressive campaigns, from union solidarity and fighting abortion bans to holding social media companies accountable for their role in spreading disinformation,” Gen Z for Change writes on its website, which lists a dozen different left-wing campaigns. “Through our 2022 electoral work, we launched effective creator activations that generated a total of over 26 million views and supported many crucial campaigns with various celebrities and lawmakers.”

The Daily Caller previously reported that the one of Gen Z for Change’s founding board members was a Biden campaign staffer, and the group frequently works with Democratic operatives and White House officials.

We are Gen-Z for Change, a coalition of Gen-Z activists who have worked with @POTUS for the duration of his presidency. Despite our working relationship, we want to make one thing clear — the approval of the Willow Project is a slap in the face to young people across the country. pic.twitter.com/CdWTYi0qfe — Gen-Z for Change (@genzforchange) March 14, 2023

Gen Z for Change has been in direct contact with the White House and Biden administration regarding its campaign efforts. In 2022, a representative was invited to the Oval Office for an audience with President Joe Biden, while its other officers received a White House briefing about the war in Ukraine and a meeting with Surgeon General Vivek Murthy about the coronavirus, the New York Post reported.

The group’s website lists a dozen different campaigns that work to advance left-wing causes and stymie Republican administrations’ conservative policies. One initiative, known as “CRT Mail,” allows users to spam Virginia’s tip line email address created by Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin for parents to report instances of “critical race theory” being taught in classrooms.

“[T]his website autogenerates randomized reports to Virginia’s CRT tip email. [T]he reports aren’t real of course, they’re mostly song lyrics. [J]ust click the button below and send the email 🙂 [A]lternatively, you could replace my message with a new one. [F]eel free to spice it up!” the group writes.

Another campaign, known as the S.A.F.E.R. Initiative — which stands for Spam, Assist, Fund, Educate [and] Register — targets crisis pregnancy centers, or locations where pregnant women may receive support for an unwanted pregnancy as an alternative to an abortion. As a result of their efforts, “Yelp added a disclaimer to all [centers], stating that they provide limited medical services and may not have licensed medical professionals,” according to the website.

Gen Z for Change did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

