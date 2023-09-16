Video Shows Suspect Drag State Trooper Across Road As He Allegedly Attempts To Flee Traffic Stop

A video emerged showing a suspect using his car to drag a State Trooper along a busy street while allegedly attempting to escape a traffic stop Wednesday in southeastern Massachusetts.

Two Massachusetts State Troopers appeared to be questioning Derek Lobo, 31, during the traffic stop at about 6 p.m. in Brockton, the video showed. One of the Troopers leaned into the driver’s side and then the car seemed to get into gear, prompting the officers to struggle with Lobo, who then zoomed off in an instant with the Trooper still hanging onto the car for a few moments before falling off onto the busy street.

Lobo’s escape triggered a manhunt involving multiple Troopers, and he was apprehended Thursday afternoon at a residence in Brockton, a Massachusetts State Police (MSP) news statement said. The officer Lobo had dragged with the car was the same officer who reportedly took Lobo into custody. (RELATED: World’s ‘Most Dangerous Drug Trafficker’ Hit With 45-Year Prison Sentence)



Lobo faces multiple charges, including assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, fentanyl trafficking and negligent driving, the statement noted. State police also alleged that Lobo was driving without a license and was speeding.

Lobo is being held without bail, CBS News reported.

Meanwhile, several suspected fentanyl traffickers were arrested and 18 kilograms of fentanyl valued at nearly $1 million as well as weapons and drug paraphernalia seized September 7 during “Operation Philly Special,” a multipronged operation across Massachusetts, per a separate MSP statement. The operation resulted from an investigation that began back in November 2022 based on a tip-off about a drug trafficking ring in the city of Lawrence. Investigators reportedly stopped a woman trying to rush a child out of one of the target locations and found a semi-automatic pistol and ammunition in the child’s backpack. They charged the woman with child endangerment. They also found an operational fentanyl-processing plant at another target site, the statement added.