Mom Indicted For Allegedly Strangling, Killing Her 3 Children

Authorities in Massachusetts indicted a woman on charges of allegedly murdering her three children, according to a statement released Saturday.

Lindsay Clancy, 32, of Duxbury, was indicted on a three-count charge each of murder and strangulation of Cora (5), Dawson (3), and baby Callan (8 months), Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz announced in a press release posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Clancy, who is held without bail and in treatment at a hospital, had allegedly jumped out of a window of her residence in an apparent suicide attempt on January 24, 2023. Duxbury police and first responders treated her and took her to the hospital. First responders then found her three children in the basement of the residence, “unconscious and with obvious signs of severe trauma,” the press release noted. Cora and Dawson reportedly were pronounced dead at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth, while Callan died several days later at Boston Children’s Hospital.

Authorities arrested Clancy after investigating the deaths.

The deaths were “both horrific and tragic,” District Judge John Canavan III said, NBC News reported.

Duxbury Woman Indicted On Charges That She Murdered Her Three Children pic.twitter.com/kn4FEW1pQj — DA Tim Cruz (@PlymouthCtyDAO) September 15, 2023

First responders from six of Duxbury’s neighboring towns were at the scene of the “tragic event,” Duxbury Fire Department Chief Robert Reardon said in a statement. The Massachusetts State Police were also involved in the investigation, Duxbury Police Chief Michael Carbone said. (RELATED: 14-Year-Old Sentenced To Life For Killing Family, Including 6-Month Old Brother)

Clancy, who previously pleaded not guilty in a district court, will be arraigned at Plymouth Superior Court at a later date, D.A. Cruz said.

Clancy allegedly had a long struggle with anxiety but had been happy around her family before the incidents, per NBC News. Her husband Patrick reportedly was away helping Clancy get the children’s medicine and food when the incidents occurred. Clancy alleged she killed the children in “a moment of psychosis” following depression and suicidal ideation after Callan’s birth. “I think I sort of resent my other children because they prevent me from treating [Callan] like my first baby. And I know that’s not fair to them,” she allegedly wrote in part back in October 2022, per the news report.

Clancy became a paraplegic from the alleged suicide attempt, per NBC.