‘What’s The Point Of Your Campaign?’: Fox News Host Confronts Vivek As Trump Surges In Polls

Fox News’ Shannon Bream confronted Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy Sunday over the “point” of his campaign as former President Donald Trump continues to surge in the polls.

A Fox News poll found 60% of primary voters support Trump, up from 53% in August, giving the former president an even larger lead against his contenders. The poll puts Ramaswamy at 11%, behind Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who sits at 13% in second place.

Ramaswamy threw cold water on the possibility of being Vice President during an August interview, saying if he was offered the position he would turn it down.

“Many analysts say everybody else is just sort of playing for second place. You said you would not accept the vice presidential spot,” Bream pointed out. “So what’s the point of your campaign now?” (RELATED: ‘Persecutions Through Prosecution’: Vivek Ramaswamy Explains Why He’d Support Trump Even If He Gets Convicted)



Ramaswamy said he wants to expand on the America First agenda but argues he can’t do that from a Vice Presidential or cabinet position.

“I think the way that we’re going to be able to revive this country is by answering even what it means to be an American today,” Ramaswamy argued.

“We came from 0.0 percent to where we are now,” Ramaswamy said. “I think we’re on track to win this election.”