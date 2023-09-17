‘Everything’s On The Table’: Nancy Mace Won’t Rule Out Ousting McCarthy

South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace refused to rule out ousting Speaker Kevin McCarthy during an interview on ABC’s This Week.

Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz has threatened McCarthy that he would file a motion to vacate the chair, giving the Speaker a list of demands including a balanced budget, term limits and pressing full steam ahead on the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

Mace and ABC’s Jonathan Karl were discussing a looming government shutdown, with Karl noting McCarthy promised to hold individual votes on all spending.

“And we haven’t,” Mace cut in. (RELATED: ‘He’s Barely Speaker’: Can Kevin McCarthy Keep His Caucus Happy – And Keep His Speakership?)

“–I haven’t seen the bills. And quite frankly a lot of promises were made, and it’s not just to the freedom caucus but to other members of the House and those promises ought to be fulfilled–”

“You’re talking about promises that McCarthy made?” Karl clarified.

“Yes,” Mace said. “If we say we’re going to do something let’s do it. We want the American people to trust us, to trust Congress to do the right thing and to be responsible with their tax dollars and no one knows what’s going to happen and what spending is going to look like. And no one knows what additional spending, supplementals, etc that are going to be added on top of that so it probably ends up being more than $18.8 trillion over the next decade and I called this three months ago.”

Karl noted that Gaetz has threatened to file a motion to oust McCarthy.

“Could you see yourself under any circumstances supporting a motion to vacate?”

Mace first tried to dodge answering saying she would not “comment on conjecture here” before adding there is talk in the House from some Republicans that their vote on the potential motion “might be up for grabs.”

“What about your vote? Is it up for grabs? Could you–”

“We’ll see how it turns out but I will tell you, I’m one of those members who were made certain promises. I’ve worked on women’s issues, I’ve worked on issues related to gun violence I feel are very important, and it’s fallen on deaf ears, and if I give a hand shake to someone I expect someone to follow through with it.”

“Wow, so you don’t rule out supporting that?” Karl asked.

“You know what, everything’s on the table at this point for me because I want to do the right thing for the American people.”

Mace added that she does think McCarthy will be able to maintain the Speakership but that it would be a “long rest of the year.”