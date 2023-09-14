‘File The F*cking Motion’: McCarthy Challenges GOP Opponents To Follow Through With Threat To Remove Him

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy challenged his GOP opponents to follow through with filing a motion to vacate the chair Thursday in a closed-door meeting with the conference.

Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz had criticized McCarthy on Tuesday, giving him a list of demands while threatening a motion for McCarthy to vacate the chair.

“If you want to file the motion,” McCarthy said to his GOP colleagues Thursday. “File the fucking motion.”

McCarthy announced just before Gaetz’s speech Tuesday the Republican Party will move forward with an impeachment inquiry into Biden. However, Gaetz said that is not enough. (RELATED: ‘Out Of Compliance’: Matt Gaetz Slams McCarthy On House Floor, Threatens Motion To Vacate The Chair)

Gaetz and other House Republicans have continued to pressure McCarthy to move forward with an impeachment inquiry. The speaker said he now believes there is enough evidence stemming from the House Judiciary Committee and House Oversight Committee to move forward with an impeachment inquiry into the president.

McCarthy said in July that an impeachment inquiry would help Republicans better access documents detailing alleged misconduct from government officials benefiting Hunter Biden. Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik has endorsed McCarthy’s’ position, which Democrats adopted in 2019 during former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment.