‘It’s Everywhere’: Mace Calls Out ABC Host After He Says Impeachment Inquiry Lacks Evidence

South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace called out ABC News’ Jonathan Karl Sunday after he claimed there was no evidence to support launching an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy announced Tuesday that Republicans would go forward with an impeachment inquiry into Biden, saying he believes there is enough evidence stemming from both the House Judiciary and Oversight committees to move forward. The inquiry basis alleges Biden was involved in influence-peddling in relation to his son Hunter’s overseas business dealings.

“Let me also ask you before you go, the impeachment inquiry that McCarthy announced even though he had said he wouldn’t do it without a vote and then few days later he does it without a vote,” Karl said. “I want to read you something that Ken Buck, one of your Republican colleagues, had to say in a Washington Post op-ed, of the impeachment inquiry. He said ‘impeachment is a serious matter and should have a foundation of rock-solid facts, Trump’s impeachment in 2019 was a disgrace to the Constitution and is a disservice to Americans, the GOP’s reprise in 2023 is no better.’ He says these allegations against Biden family are part of an ‘imagined history’ and ‘part of a fictitious version of events.’ Was this premature going all the way with impeachment inquiry?”



“I don’t believe so,” Mace said. “The facts are everywhere. There are text messages, there are E-mails, there are witnesses, there are whistleblowers, there are meetings, there are phone calls, there are dinners and you can’t say ‘hey there’s a little bit of smoke and we’re not gonna follow the fire.’ And the inquiry, my understanding is, gives us expanded subpoena powers, I want the bank records of Joe Biden all of that should be on the table to prove out the allegations in the SARS report. We’re talking about a significant sum of money. We’re talking about bribery and in the Constitution Article II section IV –”

“I mean there’s no evidence of bribery–” Karl interjected. (RELATED: Andy McCarthy Lays Out What He Says Was Comer’s Biggest Mistake With Impeachment Inquiry)

“There are witnesses, the 1023-form, there are–”

“And you’ve been investigating, you’re on the Oversight–” Karl said.

“There is evidence, you can’t say that there’s no evidence when there is evidence!” Mace fired back. “And quite frankly–”

“There’s no evidence connected to Joe Biden,” Karl argued.

“It was the fourth estate, it was the media journalists, when Nixon was going down, that helped do that investigation that helped bring down the president when he broke the law and you know, you guys want to deny there’s evidence, it’s everywhere. And the bank records will prove it out.”

“Ok we will see, I haven’t seen much yet,” Karl said before ending the interview.

Biden claims Republicans are trying to impeach him because they “want to shut down the government” and added it was politically motivated.