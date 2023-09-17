Sheriff’s Deputy Ambushed, Killed While Sitting In Police Car, Police Say

A Los Angeles sheriff’s deputy died Saturday after he was ambushed while sitting in a patrol car, police say.

Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer was shot by a gunman who remained on the loose Sunday, according to ABC 7. He was found unresponsive inside his vehicle by the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station at the corner of Sierra Highway and Avenue Q around 6 p.m. by a good samaritan, Sheriff Robert Luna said.

Clinkunbroomer was transported to Antelope Valley Medical Center in Lancaster where he was declared dead, the outlet reported. Local freeways were briefly closed when the deceased deputy’s remains were taken to the L.A. County coroner.

The eight-year police department veteran’s death is being investigated as a murder, according to the outlet. Several local, state and federal law enforcement agencies offered to assist the investigation, but Luna urged the public to come forward, believing “somebody knows something.” (RELATED: LA Sheriff Hits Back At Left-Wing District Attorney Who Called Him ‘A Pig’)

“We really need your help,” Luna said. “We need to get this guy off the street, guy or guys. He’s a public safety threat. He ambushed and killed, murdered one of our deputies. We need your help to get him off the street.”

Luna believes the shooting was caught on video although a description of the suspect was not immediately available.

“Homicide investigators are aware of a video that is circulating and are analyzing that video to determine if it is related to the murder of our deputy,” Luna said.