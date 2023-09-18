Over 2,000 Migrants Cross Into Eagle Pass In One Night

More than 2,200 illegal migrants were caught on tape walking into Eagle Pass, Texas, according to Monday reports by Fox News.

The footage, recorded in Piedras Negras, Mexico, showed the migrants marching into the river in a long line and holding onto each other to maintain balance. The migrants filed out of the river on the other side, reaching the shores of Texas, Fox reported. (RELATED: Police Arrest Migrant Teen In Connection With Murder, Rape Of 11-Year-Old Girl)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) addressed the mass border crossings on social media, tweeting, “Under U.S. immigration laws, most noncitizens coming to our border are not eligible to remain in the United States. Asylum laws do not provide for relief solely for economic reasons or for general violence,” the outlet noted.

JUST IN: Over 2,000 illegals stormed the southern border last night, making it one of the largest mass crossings in history in Eagle Pass, Texas according to Fox’s @BillMelugin_ $100B+ to Ukraine but a wall is too expensive! Instead of tackling the issue head on, some Democrats… pic.twitter.com/DzFAa4GVLg — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 18, 2023

Illegal border crossings have been on the rise this September, with authorities stopping 7,500 migrants on Sunday alone, according to NBC News. The border saw a 33% increase in illegal crossings from June to July.

CBP has indicated that nearly 75,000 illegal migrants could serve as potential national security threats. A U.S. watchdog also revealed that the government does not have the capability of tracking all illegal immigrants released into the country.