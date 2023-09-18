‘Don’t Care’: Texas Lt Gov Says Biden ‘Lies’ About Border Because He Thinks The ‘American Public Is Just Stupid’

Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick of Texas accused President Joe Biden of thinking that the “American public is just stupid” when it comes to the situation at the border.

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas has claimed that the border is secure on multiple occasions. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also made that claim during an Aug. 31 White House press briefing. (RELATED: ‘Could Not Last A Week In Texas’: Greg Abbott Slams NYC Mayor Eric Adams For Calling Him A ‘Madman’)

WATCH:



“They have been lying to us the entire time. They think the American public is just stupid,” Patrick told Fox News host Laura Ingraham. “What I look at it, is there is nothing more dangerous than a politician who lies, but what is really worse, when they know you know they are lying and they don’t care what you think. They don’t care what the American people think.”

“Everybody knows the border is wide open. Since he came into office 6.5-million-dollar people apprehended. Another million got-aways, that’s seven. He has another year and a half to go, left,” Patrick continued. “That means there will be another 2 million. That’s about 8 or 9 million. That doesn’t count, Laura, the people that we don’t catch. We don’t catch them all. So you are talking about 10, 11, 12 to 15 million people that have come here. This is his agenda to destroy this country and he lies to us every day and he doesn’t care because the means are the end and that’s to destroy this country and that’s what he is doing and we got to get him out of office in ’24.”

Over 1.93 million illegal immigrants have been encountered at the U.S.-Mexico border during fiscal year 2023, according to data released by United States Customs and Border Protection, following 2,378,944 encounters in fiscal year 2022 and 1,734,686 in fiscal year 2021. Fox News reported another 600,000 migrants evaded CBP in fiscal year 2022.

“We’re not going to let them stay here in Texas,” Patrick said. “And when I say that it’s 10% to 15% of the population, that’s what people are seeing all over the country. These illegal immigrants are everywhere. They are everywhere and everyone is seeing it. Biden doesn’t care what Democrats think in blue states, what red states think, of course.”

