Fan Dies After Suffering ‘Apparent Medical Event’ During Dolphins-Patriots Game: REPORT

A fan died after suffering an “apparent medical event” in the stands at Gillette Stadium during the Dolphins-Patriots game Sunday night, according to officials.

Massachusetts State Police say the medical event took place during the fourth quarter at around 11:00 p.m. ET in the 308/309 section of the stadium, according to Boston 25 News.

The 53-year-old man — Dale Mooney of Newmarket, New Hampshire — was reportedly taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro where he was pronounced dead around midnight, Boston 25 noted.

It’s unclear what exactly led up to the medical incident, and the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office is saying there are “no charges in place at this time,” per Boston 25. The office also says the investigation is still in the preliminary stages, according to TMZ Sports.

Sad news: A 53-year old man passed away at the #Patriots–#Dolphins game Sunday night, via @TMZ He apparently experienced a “Medical event”, according to officials. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The incident happened in the 300’s section… https://t.co/YpuTzHWr3o pic.twitter.com/c8V29kAfD1 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 18, 2023

At some point Monday, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will reportedly perform an autopsy on Mooney’s body, according to the DA’s office.

Assigned state police detectives are working in collaboration with the Foxboro police on the investigation, according to Boston 25. (RELATED: Former NFL Player Sergio Brown Missing After Authorities Find Mother’s Body Near Creek, Death Ruled Homicide)

Another incident happened with a fan who suffered cardiac arrest at the same game, per Boston 25. Fortunately, two off-duty firefighters reportedly saved him by administering CPR for several minutes.

These are the two heroes from tonight who gave CPR to a fan who went into cardiac arrest at the @Patriots game ❤️ Anthony Colella of Johnston RI Fire and Mark McCullough of Needham Fire pic.twitter.com/qKJ38AKqGw — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) September 18, 2023

The Dolphins beat the Patriots 24-17, going to 2-0 on the season, while New England drops to 0-2.