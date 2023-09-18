Lawyer For IRS Whistleblowers Explains Why Hunter Biden’s Attorneys Are ‘Very Clearly’ Desperate

The lawyer for IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley explained Monday on Fox & Friends why Hunter Biden’s attorneys are “very clearly ” desperate after the president’s son sued the IRS.

Hunter Biden sued the IRS on Monday alleging its agents “targeted and sought to embarrass” him by discussing his private tax information and violating his rights as a taxpayer. The lawyers argue that whistleblowers, like Gary Shapley, violated Hunter’s rights to confidentiality by testifying before Congress. Shapley is not listed as a defendant in the suit.

Tristan Leavitt joined Fox News to discuss the suit, first arguing it amounts to intimidation of whistleblowers and is meant to deter future whistleblowers from coming forward.

“Ultimately, the ironic thing is Hunter Biden is accused of allegedly not paying taxes on a bunch of money but now here. he is suing the IRS and you know, angry at the investigators, because of an invasion of privacy,” co-host Steve Doocy said. (RELATED: Here’s All The Evidence Connecting Joe Biden To Hunter Biden’s Foreign Business Dealings)

“It’s very clear that Hunter Biden’s attorneys are desperate,” Leavitt said. “It seems they didn’t expect there to be a gun charge because of the agreement which Delaware prosecutors should have never been in the position of anyway, but now that that’s happened they are flailing and they are apparently striking out anyway they can.”

Shapley alleges the Department of Justice “slow-walked” an investigation into Hunter Biden while whistleblower Joseph Ziegler alleges that Hunter “received preferential treatment” during the investigation process.

Hunter was indicted on Sept. 14 on felony gun charges in Delaware after his initial plea deal fell to pieces when the judge overseeing the case scrutinized a sweeping immunity clause.