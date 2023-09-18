‘Real Housewives’ Star Shannon Beador Reportedly Slams Car Into House, Arrested On Multiple Charges

Newport Beach police officers arrested “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Shannon Beador on Saturday night after she allegedly smashed her car into a home and fled the scene, TMZ reports.

The reality television star drove onto a Newport Beach residential property, according to the outlet. She allegedly lost control of the vehicle, clipping a house with her car and causing damage to the home, TMZ reported. Beador then allegedly drove her vehicle away from the crash site and parked it in the middle of the street. She exited the car with her dog and pretended to be walking her pet, according to the outlet, but police allegedly weren’t fooled.

‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Arrested For DUI Alcohol and Hit-and-Run https://t.co/IPmC6REEby — TMZ (@TMZ) September 18, 2023

Police reportedly booked Beador for hit-and-run and DUI alcohol, both misdemeanors.

Officers discovered Beador walking her dog after receiving a 911 call, TMZ reported, citing unnamed sources. The reality star appeared visibly inebriated as she walked up and down the street, according to the outlet, and police proceeded to take her into custody. (RELATED: Video Surfaces Of Gary Busey’s Reaction After Alleged Hit-And-Run)

Police seized Beador’s car as part of their investigation into the alleged crash, and any damage to the residence was assessed, according to TMZ. Beador was cited and released without any bond, a Newport Beach Police Department spokesperson told the outlet.