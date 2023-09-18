Smashing Pumpkins Frontman Billy Corgan Marries Partner Chloe Mendel

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan married his longtime partner Chloe Mendel on Saturday, according to a local report.

The famous singer revealed the big news of his new marriage while celebrating the 30th anniversary of the band’s album “Siamese Dream,” during an interview with Chicago’s WGN9. Smashing Pumpkins held a pop-up shop and performed a special acoustic live show at a tea shop Corgan co-owns, called Madame Zuzu’s in Highland Park, Illinois.

Corgan and Mendel have been romantically involved since 2012, according to People.

The 56-year-old singer proposed to Mendel in September 2022, on her 30th birthday. “The day finished with a wedding proposal,” Mendel wrote to her Instagram account at the time. “Of course I said yes.”

This is Corgan’s second marriage. He was previously married to art conservator Chris Fabian from 1993 to 1995.

Mendel co-founded and currently serves as creative director of Maison Atia, a fashion house esteemed for its luxury outerwear designs. Her father, Gilles Mendel, is CEO of the luxury fashion brand J. Mendel.

The Highland Park pop-up included two concerts that recreated the group’s 1993 release party at Tower Records, according to WGN. Updated band merchandise and vinyl records were also available. (RELATED: Hank Williams Jr. Marries His Longtime Friend)

Corgan and Mendel are parents to four-year-old daughter Philomena and seven-year-old son Augustus.

Details surrounding where their wedding was held and who made it onto the guest list are not yet public. Neither Corgan nor Mendel have released any images of their wedding at this time.