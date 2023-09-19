A New Hunt For Bigfoot Is Being Launched, And Where Do I Sign Up?

It’s times like this I wish I had a private jet — or at least a helicopter.

And that’s because I’m trying to fly to Colorado Springs this weekend after I get done with work Friday, as the 3rd annual Pikes Peak Bigfoot Benefit Hike will be underway this Saturday, Sept. 23.

Not only would I be able to search for the legendary Bigfoot (which is a dream of mine), but I would also be able to do a good deed as the annual hike is meant to be a fundraiser for Friends of the Peak. The organization is an all-volunteer nonprofit that maintains the trails on Pikes Peak.

The event is an open format, with people having the opportunity to hunt for Sasquatch from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m along the Mt. Esther/Crow gulch trail.

I could picture it now … I’m walking along the trail hunting for Bigfoot, taking glances at college football on my phone.

It honestly sounds like an incredible experience, and there’s also a chance to win prizes too for a first, second and third-place finisher … (*does research, returns to blog minutes later) … okay, so screw the prizes. Apparently if you see some guy dressed in a monkey suit, you’re supposed to give him a registration stub and blah, blah, blah.

Forget that. I would be in Pikes Peak, the actual home of Bigfoot, I’m going to look for the real Sasquatch. Not some dude dressed like he wants to be a part of the next installment of “Planet of the Apes.” And what happens if the real Bigfoot shows up and somebody thinks it’s just a costumed individual, and then Sasquatch rips them up and then Friends of the Peak has a lawsuit on their hands? (RELATED: Woman Nearly Dies After Allegedly Being Forced By Ghost To Jump Off Bridge: REPORT)

…on second thought, I’m just gonna stay home and watch college football from the comfort of my couch.