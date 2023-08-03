Alleged Bigfoot Caught On Trail Camera In Florida

Bigfoot? In Florida?

A video circulating online is showing exactly that. Well, allegedly. We know how these things go.

We’re all intrigued by the paranormal, with the two biggest centerpieces of that realm being aliens/UFOs and Bigfoot/Sasquatch. Lately in the news, it’s been all about the former, but we now have new … developments? … regarding the latter.

A YouTube channel named Rocky Mountain Sasquatch has uploaded a video that features a photo of an alleged Bigfoot (and potentially their baby). Apparently, the picture was taken by a trail camera in Florida.

WATCH:

As a natural skeptic, there’s no way on earth I’m buying this.

Now don’t get me wrong. With how wild Florida is, there’s no telling what’s exactly out there. Hey, there could be a Bigfoot, but if this picture is legitimate, it could easily be an ape that was released by someone when it got too big. Quite frankly, it happens all the time in the Sunshine State.

I’m from Florida, so I can personally tell you that I’m always seeing stories about how people get rid of their exotic pets when they can’t handle them anymore (you can pretty much own anything in this state). It’s why we have such an invasive species problem down here, like with iguanas and pythons — among others like monitor lizards. (RELATED: Swimmers Straight Up Attacked And Wounded By Dolphins In Japan)

Yeah, this photo could be a Sasquatch, I don’t want to ruin anybody’s dreams here. But it could also be an ape (or completely fabricated at that). And maybe the ape was pregnant before, so that’s why it has a baby? Or maybe there’s more apes out there in the Florida wild and we don’t know about it?

Honestly … all this has me thinking about now is a “Planet of the Apes”-style takeover in Florida.

Screw the Bigfoot! We might be under attack!