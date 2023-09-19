Day Care Owner, Alleged ‘Co-Conspirator’ Facing Federal Charges In 1-Year-Old’s Fentanyl Poisoning Death

The owner of a New York daycare and her husband’s cousin are now facing federal charges after police found fentanyl at the location which resulted in the death of a one-year-old boy, CBS News reported.

Daycare owner Grei Mendez’s family cried after her arraignment. Her attorney says she tried to resuscitate 1 year old Nicholas Dominici https://t.co/VeAJAhEQzh pic.twitter.com/iD1Kw3kPES — Kristie Keleshian (@KristieKNews) September 18, 2023



Grei Mendez and her husband’s cousin, Carlisto Acevedo Brito, were initially arrested on murder and drug charges after four children overdosed at their Divino Nino Daycare in the Bronx, CBS News reported. They now face federal charges of conspiracy to distribute narcotics resulting in death and possession with intent to distribute narcotics resulting in death, according to CBS. (RELATED: Family Of Jamie Cail Releases Graphic Image To Clear Up Fentanyl Overdose Rumors)

Police reportedly found a kilogram of fentanyl in a closet sitting on top of children’s play mats. They also found three kilo presses, devices used to package and store narcotics, CBS reported.

Four babies were rushed to the hospital Friday, some in critical care, CBS reported. One-year-old Nicholas Dominici tragically died, according to CBS.

Mendez and Brito are accused of trying to cover up the crime, the outlet noted.

“Seconds before Mendez called before 911, she called a co-conspirator,” DEA Special Agent in Charge Frank Tarentino said, the outlet reported.

“Minutes later, he left the day care and fled out the back alley, carrying two full shopping bags. And all of that happened while the children, the babies, were suffering from the effects of fentanyl poisoning and in desperate need of help,” Tarentino said, per CBS.

Authorities are also still looking for Mendez’s husband. She allegedly deleted over 21,500 text messages between them and advised him to get a lawyer, CBS reported.

“We’re going to get him,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said.