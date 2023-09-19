REPORT: Ex-Super Bowl Champion Dion Lewis Taken Into Custody In Florida

Florida police arrested former New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis on a charge stemming from trespassing in an occupied structure, according to multiple reports.

The 32-year-old athlete’s arrest took place at around 2 p.m. Monday, according to CBS News Boston. Lewis was subsequently charged with misdemeanor trespass after receiving a warning from the Seminole Police Department. He allegedly refused to leave the premises of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa and was “belligerent” during the incident, causing a public disturbance at the site, a police spokesperson told the outlet.

𝗥𝗘𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧: Former #Patriots Super Bowl RB Dion Lewis was arrested in Florida on Monday, per @TMZ_Sports According to a Hillsborough County jail official, Lewis was booked at 3:12 PM on a misdemeanor charge of trespassing. He was released several hours later on bond.… pic.twitter.com/20ahUYkJyH — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 19, 2023

Lewis was released on a $500 cash bond several hours after the arrest, a Hillsborough County jail official said, according to TMZ Sports. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Rob Gronkowski Ends One Of The Greatest Debates In All Of Football … Brady Or Belichick?)

With an NFL career spanning eight years, Lewis is best known for his three-season stint with the Patriots, playing alongside quarterback Tom Brady. He was part of the team that clinched a 2017 Super Bowl victory over the Atlanta Falcons, and he also played during the Patriots’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in a Super Bowl matchup the following year. The athlete announced his retirement in 2021.