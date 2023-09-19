Eric Adams, Biden Don’t Plan To Meet During Trip To New York City Amid Border Crisis: REPORT

President Joe Biden and Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams do not plan to meet up while the president is in the city as the area suffers a migrant crisis, two people familiar with the plans told Politico.

Adams has previously said the White House has “failed” to support New York City as it struggles to handle an influx of migrants, which the mayor says “will destroy” the city. While Biden is in New York City for the United Nations General Assembly during the week, Adams has not scheduled any time with the president and is not expected to meet with him during his trip, according to Politico. (RELATED: KJP Claims Biden Has Done ‘More’ For The Border Than Anyone Else)

Adams was invited to Biden’s campaign events and receptions in New York City, but is not expected to attend, Politico reported. Instead, Adams will attend a meeting with the mayor of Seoul, South Korea, another engagement with the Swedish prime minister and a roundtable with Pakistani leaders.

The White House told Politico that Biden does not have a meeting with Adams scheduled ahead of his trip to New York City.

The decision by the two leaders to not meet up while in New York City shows that their relationship has been frayed, several people familiar with the dynamics told Politico.

“It just means that the two of them are trying to avoid exacerbating an already tense situation,” a City Hall adviser told Politico.

Several Democrat-run states and cities have become overwhelmed with migrants over the last several weeks (and months), frequently lacking enough shelter and resources to take the individuals in. Though the Biden administration has taken some action, Democratic leaders in Chicago and New York have said the president has not responded to their calls for help.

“It’s unfortunate for sure,” Democratic Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso told Politico. “The longer we wait for all levels of government to come to the table, the more we continue to make migrants collateral damage.”