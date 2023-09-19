James Woods Tells Jamie Dimon He Better ‘Come In Heavy’ After Threats Of Seizing Private Property

Famous actor James Woods stuck it to JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon by telling him he better “come in heavy” in a tweet issued September 19.

Critics have slammed Dimon for his suggestion that the U.S. Government and climate-conscious corporations should seize citizen-owned property to enact climate initiatives. In his annual letter to shareholders, the JP Morgan CEO demonstrated his willingness to push this elitist agenda. However, Woods simply isn’t having it.

“You better come in heavy, champ,” Woods publicly taunted Dimon in a tweet.

Dimon’s letter states governments, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and businesses may need to begin using eminent domain to reach their green energy goals.

“At the same time, permitting reforms are desperately needed to allow investment to be done in any kind of timely way. We may even need to evoke eminent domain — we simply are not getting the adequate investments fast enough for grid, solar, wind and pipeline initiatives,” the letter read.

Eminent domain is a legal term which “refers to the power of the government to take private property and convert it into public use,” according to Cornell Law School.

Saying out loud what many others have been thinking, Woods’ pissed-off tweet was received by his 3.5 million followers and generated an immediate response.

“How about we start with his properties,” one user wrote. (RELATED: JP Morgan’s James Dimon Is No ‘Savior’: He Is A Bond Villain)

“Let’s start with seizing everything he owns,” another said.

Another person lent their voice to the conversation by writing, “Leaders should lead by example. Leaders go first.”