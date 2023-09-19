‘He Makes No Sense’: Kayleigh McEnany Rips Fetterman As An ‘Empty Sweatshirt’

Fox News contributor Kayleigh McEnany shredded Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman’s job performance on Tuesday’s episode of “Jesse Watters Primetime.”

McEnany implied that Fetterman is a politician without substance and that he contributes little of value to the Senate. (RELATED: Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro Eliminates Degree Requirement For 65,000 State Government Jobs)

She said that during the 2020 COVID pandemic, Democrats were able to elect an “empty suit” in President Joe Biden. She compared Fetterman’s election win in 2022 to Biden’s 2020 win.

“Well in Pennsylvania, all they needed in 2022 was an empty sweatshirt, an empty hoodie,” McEnany said. “And that is exactly what John Fetterman is. He makes no sense. He has no logic. He does nothing good for the people of Pennsylvania. He’s one of the least popular senators, by the way, in United States Senate.”

The former White House Press Secretary also encouraged Republican voters to send mail-in ballots. She argued that Democrats will retain an edge in future elections unless Republicans use vote-by-mail.

“You have to vote mail-in. This is huge, and it’s important, and by the way, Donald Trump is now saying it, Kevin McCarthy, J.D. Vance, all as a party saying we must mail out vote. That’s what the Democrats do. And we can never win an election until we start doing what Democrats do—mail-in vote.”

Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro announced the state will adopt “automatic voter registration” ahead of the 2024 election. The state’s presidential primary date was initially set for late April, but state lawmakers voted in August to move it to an earlier date.