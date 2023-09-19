House Schedules First Biden Impeachment Inquiry Hearing

The Republican-held House will hold its first impeachment inquiry hearing into President Joe Biden on Thursday, Sept. 28, the Daily Caller News Foundation confirmed Tuesday.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced an impeachment inquiry last week into Biden over his alleged involvement in his son Hunter’s foreign business dealings. The House Oversight Committee, led by Chairman James Comer of Kentucky, will hold the first hearing to further investigate the corruption and abuse of power allegations against the president, according to a committee spokesperson. (RELATED: Kevin McCarthy Announces House GOP To Launch Impeachment Inquiry Into President Biden)

“The House Oversight Committee will hold its first hearing on the impeachment inquiry next Thursday, September 28,” a spokesperson for the committee told the DCNF in a statement. “The hearing will focus on constitutional and legal questions surrounding the President’s involvement in corruption and abuse of public office. The Committee also intends to subpoena Hunter and James Biden’s personal and business bank records as early as this week. The Oversight Committee will continue to follow the evidence and money trail to provide the transparency and accountability that Americans demand from their government.”

The speaker launched the impeachment inquiry after finding that the House Oversight Committee and the House Judiciary Committee, led by Chairman Jim Jordan of Ohio, uncovered enough evidence to move forward with the investigations. The impeachment inquiry will allow the House to obtain more documents, like the bank records of the Biden family.

McCarthy, Comer, Jordan and the White House did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s requests for comment.

