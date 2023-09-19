Video Shows Man Brutally Beaten In DC’s Union Station As Bystanders Look On

A man was brutally beaten Sunday morning at Union Station in Washington, D.C., as multiple bystanders failed to intervene.

The suspect reportedly shouted at his victim, who was sitting at the train station‘s food court, before knocking him out of his chair and onto the floor and punching him in the face at least 15 times, according to local outlet FOX 5.

Another violent attack by an unhinged individual at Union Station. When visiting @Amtrak Union Station, keep your head on a swivel and call 911 if anyone is acting erratically. This isn’t normal @jesserbnwtz. H/T @JohnFubka pic.twitter.com/MvhyaVqo2h — Potomac Fever (@FeverPotomac) September 18, 2023

The victim was hospitalized, suffering fractures to his cheekbones and under his eye, per FOX 5. He also says he has had trouble sleeping ever since the attack, the outlet reported.

“I’m feeling the pain first of all because of the assault, and I’m feeling a little helpless from the lack of support that I felt. And I’m just hopeful that they will be able to apprehend this man,” the victim said, according to FOX 5. “I was just hoping someone would step up to help me and I didn’t see anyone step in. No one from the 10 to 15 people around me was able to help.” (RELATED: Train Passenger Allegedly Punches 53-Year-Old Woman In ‘Brutal Attack’)

The victim was left on the floor of the train station as he bled, and two people called the police following the incident, according to the outlet.

The victim remains unidentified because he fears retaliation. The attack continues to be investigated.

“The Amtrak Police Department is working with law enforcement partners to identify and apprehend a suspect who fled the scene,” Amtrak said in a statement obtained by FOX 5.