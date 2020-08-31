1 Injured After Shooting At Union Station

1 person has been taken to the hospital Monday after being shot at Union Station in Washington, D.C., NBC4 News reported.

Police and firefighters responded to a report of the shooting Monday afternoon shortly after 3 PM. The victim was found near a gate and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to NBC4.

Police stopped one suspect in relation to the shooting, according to the report. (RELATED: One Dead, Eight Wounded In DC ‘Targeted Shooting’: Police)

It’s unclear where in Union Station the shooting took place. An investigation is being conducted by D.C. Police, U.S. Capitol Police, and Amtrack Police, NBC4 reported.

D.C. Police confirmed that there was a shooting investigation and urged people to not take action and to call 911.

Alert: Shooting Investigation, 50 Massachusetts Ave NE at approximately 1509hrs . No Lookout.

DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 31, 2020

Part of Union Station near the bus deck was closed down following the shooting and some buses may be delayed, according to the report.

This is a developing story.