Eric Trump Roasts Donald Trump Jr. Over Twitter Hack

Eric Trump absolutely roasted his brother, Donald Trump Jr., after the latter’s Twitter was hacked Wednesday.

Don Jr.’s account was hacked early Wednesday, with someone sending out a slew of utterly ridiculous and kind of racist tweets. In one of the tweets, the hacker said, “I’m sad to announce, my father Donald Trump has passed away. I will be running for president in 2024.” The tweets have since been deleted, but they caused quite a stir when they were live.

“What was [Donald Trump Jr.’s] password? Don 2024?” Eric Trump posted at around 9:10 a.m., not long after Don Jr. regained access to his account.

“Are you hacked now too?!!” Shawn Farash replied to the younger Trump brother, along with a laughing-face emoji. “I’m sorry that happened to your brother, but today was the most fun day we’ve had on Twitter in a while,” another user responded.

By far the funniest of all the hacked tweets was one that read “I also fucked your girl btw [Logan Paul],” referencing a fairly old joke about Indian Bronson and Dillon Danis trolling Paul and his fiancée, Nina Agdal. (RELATED: Wait, Who TF Does This Guy Think He Is?)

The chaos was absolutely unhinged, but sadly short-lived. In a world where calamity and sudden shocks are becoming rapidly more normalized, it was nice to see something mostly comedic and totally unthreatening on Twitter.