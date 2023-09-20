Four Wildfire Workers Die In Head-On Collision On Their Way Home From Battling Ongoing Fires

Four wildfire workers travelling home after helping fight wildfires in central B.C. tragically lost their lives in a head-on collision, the National Post reported Wednesday.

The accident happened along Highway 1 in the southern Interior of the province, east of Cache Creek, during the early hours of Tuesday morning, the outlet reported. A statement from provincial authorities revealed that these four individuals were making their way home after helping the wildfire response efforts in the Vanderhoof area.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Cpl. James Grandy said that the preliminary investigation suggests that the Ford F-350 pick-up truck the men were travelling in failed to navigate a bend in the highway which resulted to the truck colliding head-on with a semi-truck traveling in the opposite direction. While the semi-truck caught fire, the driver managed to escape from the vehicle before it became fully engulfed, the outlet reported.

This is devastating news in what has been an immensely difficult wildfire season.

Tragically, all four men inside the pickup truck lost their lives at the scene. Authorities have confirmed that these individuals were subcontractors working for the B.C. Wildfire Service, the outlet noted.

Premier David Eby and Forests Minister Bruce Ralston released a joint statement about the death of the workers.

“Our hearts are broken by news of the death of four wildfire fighters who were travelling home after a tour of duty and were in a motor vehicle accident near Cache Creek,” Eby and Ralston said in the statement. “Our thoughts are with the family, friends and colleagues grieving the loss of these brave individuals.”