Pickup Truck Crashes Into Golf Cart, Injuring Man And Teen As Driver Then Flees

The driver of a pickup truck fled after reportedly crashing into a golf cart, injuring a man and teenager in Florida on Monday.

The crash occurred around 9 p.m. along Harlock Road where the suspect slammed into the back of the golf cart, causing the 48-year-old man and his 17-year-old son to be thrown out of the cart, ClickOrlando reported. (RELATED: 15-Year-Old Charged With Murder In Hit And Run)

The man and his son were heading north on their way home from the sunset. The suspect, who was reportedly driving a white Chevrolet Silverado, was heading north as well, Click Orlando reported. However, the suspect did not slow down, resulting in the crash, according to the outlet.

“They both sustained head injuries. One is a 17-year-old who is autistic. Completely devastated by this event. He understands what happened. Both in serious condition. We don’t think it’s life-threatening at this point,” Lt. Channing Taylor with Florida Highway Patrol said, according to WESH 2.

The Florida Highway Patrol believes that the hit-and-run suspect is a resident of the Melbourne or Viera area.

The truck the suspect was driving also appeared to be hauling a small trailer and a large toolbox in the trunk.

‘’Things like that shouldn’t happen,’’ neighbor Toniann Snyder said, according to ClickOrlando. ‘’I hope they can find them.’’ She added by saying that neighborhood residents often use golf carts to get to Lake Washington.