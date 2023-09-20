‘Not Familiar’: Garland Admits He Did Not Know About David Weiss’ Work With Beau Biden

Attorney General Merrick Garland admitted Wednesday that he was not aware of special counsel David Weiss’ work with Hunter Biden’s late brother Beau Biden prior to Weiss’ designation as the top prosecutor in the Hunter Biden case.

Republican Wisconsin Rep. Scott Fitzgerald questioned Garland during his testimony before the House Judiciary Committee about Weiss’ legal work in Delaware alongside Beau Biden when he was the state’s attorney general. (RELATED: ‘But You Must, Sir’: Merrick Garland Refuses To Discuss Meetings With Top Hunter Biden Prosecutor)

“So on August 20th, 2023, a Washington Post article claimed Mr. Weiss worked with Hunter Biden and Hunter Biden’s late brother Beau Biden. Were you aware that there was a relationship there with the Biden family?” Fitzgerald asked.

“I’m not familiar with this, I don’t know when he did what,” Garland replied.

“They worked together on legal cases in prior years, you were unaware of this?”

“I’m not familiar with that,” he said.

“And the article claims it would have been inevitable for Mr. Weiss and the president to cross paths in a state like Delaware. They knew each other, there was a relationship there, but you were unaware of any of this before you appointed him?”

“I was unaware of this, but attorneys who are in practice certainly get to know people — very difficult anywhere in the country for attorneys not to get to know attorneys,” Garland responded.

Weiss was acting Delaware U.S. Attorney in 2010 when he worked with then-Democratic Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden on a settlement with Delaware’s largest healthcare provider, The Washington Post first reported on Aug. 20, 2023.

“We will continue aggressively to pursue all types of fraud in order to protect the public,” Weiss said in a joint statement with Beau Biden.

Garland appointed Weiss special counsel on Aug. 11 to continue the Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation into Hunter Biden’s alleged tax and gun offenses. The first son was indicted on Sept. 14 on federal gun charges related to his October 2018 purchase of a Colt Cobra revolver while he was allegedly addicted to crack cocaine.