GOP Rep Accuses Merrick Garland And DOJ Of Making Americans ‘Afraid’ Of The Government

Republican Rep. Victoria Spartz of Indiana blasted Attorney General Merrick Garland’s Department of Justice(DOJ) on Wednesday for allegedly making Americans feel “truly afraid” of the government.

Garland testified during a hearing of the House Judiciary Committee on “Oversight of the U.S. Department of Justice,” where Republicans criticized him on multiple issues, including the Hunter Biden investigation and the targeting of traditional Catholics. “Are you aware that a lot of Americans are now afraid to be prosecuted by your department? Are you aware about that?” Spartz asked Garland during the hearing. (RELATED: ‘Unequal Application Of The Law’: Jim Jordan Previews Plans To Grill Merrick Garland During Testimony)

WATCH:



The FBI and DOJ have faced accusations that they have become politicized in cases involving pro-life advocates and parents protesting at school board meetings and were involved in censorship following reports based on documents released to journalist Matt Taibbi by Elon Musk, the owner of X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I just want to make sure if you’re, not aware is that you are– and this is a big problem that people are afraid of their own government… some other things we talking about justice system, I don’t question you’re, probably not a bad person,” Spartz told Garland during the hearing. “I don’t know you, but well I’ll tell you you’re in charge of that department and people right now feel you know.”

“It’s like KGB,” Spartz added, referencing the spy agency of the former Soviet Union.

Spartz was born in 1978 in what was then the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic, which was part of the Soviet Union, according to her congressional website.

