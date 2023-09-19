‘Unequal Application Of The Law’: Jim Jordan Previews Plans To Grill Merrick Garland During Testimony

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio said Wednesday that Attorney General Merrick Garland would face questions about the “unequal application of the law” in an upcoming hearing.

Garland is due to testify during a Wednesday hearing held by the House Judiciary Committee called “Oversight of the Department of Justice.” Jordan cited both the testimony from whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler and contradictory statements from special counsel David Weiss regarding his authority. (RELATED: ‘Not Allowed To COMMENT?’: Trump Responds To Jack Smith’s Gag Order Request)

WATCH:



“I will say this, the whistleblowers’ testimony has been consistent. It stood up to four hours of cross-examination from Democrats on the Oversight Committee two months ago when Mr. Shapley and Mr. Ziegler testified in that public hearing,” Jordan told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow. “The stories that have changed are the White House stories. This White House changed their story about their involvement with Hunter Biden. ‘I was not involved with anything. No, dinners, phone calls, meetings.'”

“And maybe more importantly the Justice Department story had changed multiple times. David Weiss wrote me on June 7, I have full authority to determine where and when and whether to bring charges,” Jordan said. “He wrote me 23 days later, said, ‘actually I want to change that, I can only bring charges in my U.S. attorney’s district of Delaware,’ and then to further confuse matters, he writes Lindsey Graham, I have not chosen to go into special counsel, I’ve had discussions with the Justice Department. Three stories in 33 days.”

Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges and a felony gun charge after a plea bargain announced June 20 collapsed when United States District Judge Maryellen Noreika questioned both the initial plea deal and a more limited revision during a July 26 hearing.

Jordan also said that Garland would face questions about whether there was a disparity in treatment fueled by politics, citing accusations that the Justice Department has become politicized in cases involving multiple indictments of former President Donald Trump, pro-life advocates and parents protesting at school board meetings

“At the heart of all this is the… unequal application of the law, the double standard, I think that’s the theme,” Jordan said. “When you look at David Weiss selected as special counsel for the Hunter Biden investigation after he presided over all that investigation over five years, versus Jack Smith, the guy who a few years ago was looking for ways to prosecute the very people who were targeted by the Obama Administration’s IRS, Jack Smith, who has indicted former President Trump in two different locations. I think that is the double standard I think we want to show tomorrow.”

