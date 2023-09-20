Miami Continues As Rising Star By Stealing Top 10 Recruit Jalil Bethea From Blue Bloods Kansas And Villanova

Check out them Canes though! C-A-N-E-S!

After back-to-back trips to the Elite Eight and punching their tickets to the Final Four last season, the Miami Hurricanes have established themselves as a college basketball force not just in the ACC, but across the entire national landscape.

And yeah, the rising star Canes might have lost key talent to the NBA, but nowadays, head coach Jim Larrañaga is out here acting like he’s the legendary Duke skipper Mike Krzyzewski — Miami doesn’t rebuild, they reload. And this is why you’ve seen The U pull in top-level high school basketball players this recruiting cycle.

Well, the Hurricanes have just locked in another, as they’ve gained a commitment from five-star shooting guard Jalil Bethea in an absolute power move. But not only is he a high school superstar and ranked in the top 10, he’s the greatest recruit Miami has ever landed in the entire history of their college basketball program. And to make it even better, they stole him from blue blood programs Kansas and Villanova.

Massive move from the Canes! Just massive!

WATCH:

This now gives the Miami Hurricanes the No. 3 recruiting class in the nation.

BREAKING: Warminster (PA) Archbishop Wood 5-star SG Jalil Bethea becomes the highest-ranked prospect in the modern recruiting era to commit to Miami. Coming off of a Final Four run, the Hurricanes now have the No. 3 recruiting class in the county.

Man, this is fantastic.

It’s been an incredible month for Miami, with the Canes signing four-star Austin Swartz, three-star Isaiah Johnson-Arigu and now Bethea — all in September alone.

And yeah, people can give us crap about buying talent with NIL money, but that’s just how the game is nowadays, baby. That’s Miami, baby. We can’t help that we have billionaires in this beautiful city that we call paradise who like to spend, spend, spend to win, win, win! Oh, I love it! (RELATED: Miami Tight End Cam McCormick Petitions For Record-Breaking Ninth (NINTH!) Year Of Eligibility: REPORT)

How beautiful a college basketball season this is gonna be … GO CANES!