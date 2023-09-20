‘Underneath … Was An Egg Sack’: Couple Wakes Up Covered In Bug Bites After Trip To Movie Theater

A Tennessee couple woke up to dozens of bed bug bites on their bodies after going to the movies at a local theater, WSMV-TV reported.

Michal Steplowski and his wife attended a screening of “Guardians of the Galaxy” at Regal Cinemas Providence 14 theater in Mount Juliet, Tennessee, in May. The following morning, Steplowski discovered 42 bed bug bites on his legs, while his wife had 18 on her back. Some of the bites became infected, necessitating a doctor’s visit, according to WSMV-TV.

Steplowski reached out to the theater regarding the incident but reportedly received no response for three days. The man then revisited the theater himself for inspection.

“The manager on duty let me in,” Steplowski told the outlet. “We both walked back, we looked at the seats we were sitting in and underneath the seat I was sitting in was an egg sack from the bed bug.” (RELATED: Autopsy Confirms ‘Extreme Neglect’ Led To Inmate’s Death In Bedbug-Infested Cell)

Mt. Juliet couple gets dozens of bed bug bites at local movie theater https://t.co/MENrIVKKvq — WSMV 4 Nashville (@WSMV) September 19, 2023

The couple incurred over $2,000 in medical and extermination expenses. Steplowski, who missed work due to the incident, was referred to the theater’s insurance provider. However, the couple’s claim was denied, with the insurance company stating they were not legally responsible, WSMV-TV reported.

“The safety of our guests and staff are always of the utmost importance to us,” Regal Cinemas said in a comment, the outlet noted. “We engaged the services of professional pest control providers on multiple occasions and can report no bed bugs were reported.”