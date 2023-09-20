Michigan Woman Gets Trapped In Outhouse Trying To Retrieve Apple Watch, Authorities Respond

Michigan first responders had to rescue a woman who was trapped inside an outhouse toilet after she attempted to retrieve her Apple Watch on Tuesday.

The call for help came in around 11:00 a.m., when first responders received reports of a woman trapped inside an outhouse toilet, Michigan State Police (MSP) wrote in a news release.

First responders reportedly heard the woman yelling for help when they first arrived. She dropped her watch while at the Department of Natural Resources boat launch at Dixon Lake, according to ABC. (RELATED: Alaska Woman Attacked By Bear Hiding In Outhouse Toilet)

Otsego County: First Responders rescue woman trapped inside outhouse toilet at Dixon Lake. https://t.co/ua3CTr8k8X pic.twitter.com/t2DNeWO1Hi — MSP Seventh District (@mspnorthernmi) September 20, 2023

Officers from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, troopers from MSP and Otsego County EMS reportedly removed the toilet and used a strap to safely rescue the woman.

“If you lose an item in an outhouse toilet, do not attempt to venture inside the containment area. Serious injury may occur,” MSP wrote.

MSP did not disclose whether the watch was recovered or provide details about the woman’s injuries.

In 2022, a man jumped into an outhouse toilet to retrieve his phone and had to wait for three hours for help while naked, VICE reported. Another woman in 2022 also needed to be rescued after falling head-first into an outhouse toilet while trying to retrieve her phone, according to a press release.