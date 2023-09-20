REPORT: Three Dead Babies Found Inside Polish ‘Incest House’ Leads To Two Arrests

Police arrested a father and daughter after three decomposing dead babies were found inside their home in Poland on Friday, news.com.au reports.

Officers arrested Piotr Gierasik, 54, and his 20-year-old daughter Paulina Gierasik, who had been in an incestuous relationship for years, according to news.com.au. Locals told reporters the father and daughter would often walk around their small village home holding hands.

The father was also rumored to shave his daughter’s head so no other men would find her appealing. And she looked up to him as a God, according to the outlet.

Paulina’s coworkers reportedly alerted authorities to the situation, saying she saw disturbing text messages on Paulina’s phone. “We all guessed she was pregnant, I think she had tied belts around herself like a sort of corset,” one colleague told the Polish news outlet Super Express, according to news.com.au. “When she returned early from her holiday the change was visible. She was much thinner, weaker, and constantly tired. When we asked about the child, she feigned surprise and denied it.”

The text messages seen by colleagues allegedly focused on the child, who was still alive at the time, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Brother Accused Of Having Sex With Sister Kills Her With Baseball Bat After She Sleeps With Another Man, Lawyers Say)

Police raided the home, navigating a “dank and unstable corridor” before entering a “horror-filled pit” where they found the infants’ bodies, news.com.au reported. Two of the babies were Paulina’s, while the other belonged to her sister, according to the outlet.

The father was arrested and charged with three counts of murder and two counts of incest with each daughter, news.com.au reported, citing local news outlet Fakt. Paulina was charged with two counts of murder and one count of incest. Both father and daughter are facing life in prison for their offenses, according to the outlet.