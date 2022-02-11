Brother Accused Of Having Sex With Sister Kills Her With Baseball Bat After She Sleeps With Another Man, Lawyers Say

A 32-year-old man allegedly had an incestuous affair with his sister before beating her to death for sleeping with another man, prosecutors said.

Jose Manuel Guzman allegedly beat his sister to death with a baseball bat and “massage instrument” Feb. 2 at the home they shared in El Paso, Texas, after he learned that she had slept with another male friend, according to El Paso Times. After he allegedly killed his sister, Guzman called his mother, who reported him to authorities, El Paso Times reported.

During a three-hour interview with authorities, Guzman confessed to killing his sister and admitted to using cannabis and methamphetamine on a daily basis, Assistant District Attorney John Briggs reportedly said during a bond hearing Wednesday. Police uncovered multiple packs of cocaine and methamphetamine on the property when they made the arrest, according to El Paso Times. (RELATED: Texas Man Allegedly Murders Five Family Members, Injures Three)

Guzman, who came to the U.S. from Guatemala at the age of three, was out on bond awaiting trial on other cases including drug dealing, breaking a man’s arm with a baseball bat and smashing car windows in 2017, the outlet reported. He is now being held in El Paso County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Public Defender Frank Chelly argued that Guzman’s $1 million bond is “unreasonable” and “oppressive,” claiming that Guzman works in landscaping, according to El Paso Times. (RELATED: Man Fatally Shoots Brother After Body Wash Dispute, Police Say)

Briggs argued that Guzman’s “employment is dealing drugs” and that he should be a flight risk due to his legal status in the country. Guzman is not a U.S. citizen but is a legal resident, according to El Paso Times. Brigg also noted Guzman’s history of violent assault with baseball bats, familial violence and drug possession.

Judge Ruben Nunez declined to lower the bond due to Guzman’s history, El Paso Times reported.