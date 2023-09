There’s a viral trend right now where women ask men how often they think about the Roman Empire. Women, myself included, are astounded at how often men think about the Roman Empire. Let’s talk about it!

Get a full breakdown and comment your thoughts on today’s episode of The Reaction:

Subscribe to The Reaction’s YouTube page here. (RELATED: Married TikToker Wants Her ‘Own Room’ Because She’s A ‘Grown-A*s Woman’)